Lewandowski voted Player of the Season in Bundesliga

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | With more than 50 percent of the votes, the Bundesliga’s top scorer, Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski is the overwhelming selection for Player of the Season 2019/2020, according to an official announcement made by the league on Saturday.

Lewandowski started the season in near-perfect fashion, and was deservedly voted Player of the Month for August. He continued to perform strongly throughout, and was once again the league’s leading goal scorer.

The 31-year-old was chasing one record after another this season, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score in 11 consecutive matches at the start of the campaign. By that stage, he had already been on the scoresheet 16 times.

After netting against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Matchday 29, the Pole completed his collection and has now scored against every current club in the top flight.

Lewandowski ultimately fired Bayern to a record eighth consecutive Bundesliga title with his 31st goal of the season in Matchday 32’s 1-0 win over Werder Bremen. He currently sits top of the goal scoring charts with 33 goals.

The other nominees are Timo Werner, Jadon Sancho, Amine Harit, Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry.

Dortmund star Sancho finished second in the voting, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz completing the podium. Enditem

