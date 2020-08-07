Lewandowski on desperate journey to lift Champions League trophy

Berlin, Germany | XINHUA | There are likely few topics that occupy Robert Lewandowski’s mind as much as winning the Champions League.

Seven years ago, he arrived at closest point to realizing his dream. Playing for Dortmund, he narrowly lost the 2013 final against Bayern 2-1 while also failing to score. He called it one of his most disappointing matches.

The 2019/2020 campaign now might deliver him a unique chance to fulfill his dreams.

“He is in the maybe best year of his career,” Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the Bayern chairman commented.

Fans this season also witnessed the best-ever Lewandowski as the Poland national team captain scored 34 goals in the domestic league, 11 in the Champions League and six in other cups.

While his coach Hansi Flick calls him the most complete striker, the Pole insists he can do better.

“Maybe I’m at 90 percent,” he said, adding his intention to step up.

It appears like a Herculean task as he has already scored 64 goals in 86 Champions League games without lifting the trophy.

The Bayern chairman recently announced he would try to convince FIFA to rethink its decision to skip this season’s Ballon d’Or competition due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Undoubtedly, Bayern’s number nine would be one deserving of the title. FIFA promised to overturn the decision, maybe.

“If you ask me whether I want to become the World Player of the Year or not, I can only say yes, of course,” the attacker said.

But Lewandowski fancies winning the 73.5-centimeter-high Champions League Cup much more than being awarded as the season’s best performer. On the other hand, leading his side to win the campaign would mean inevitably he is among the most favorites for the Ballon d’Or.

On Saturday, the Bavarian side will face Chelsea in the second leg of the last-16-round. In the first leg the Polish has added one goal for his club’s 3-0 victory against the Blues.

Although once though not coming up with the goods in the latter stages of competitions, the Polish is seemed striving his best to overcome the curse.

Watching him doing extra shooting drills after the regular sessions have ended might prove his determination to break his Champions League hoodoo.

Afterwards, Lewandowski leaves the pitch with a smile running on his face. His mind seems to be telling him that things are going his way.

******

XINHUA