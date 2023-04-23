Levi Kiprotich, Cheptoyek win at National mountain running championships

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Prisons long-distance runner Levi Kiprotich on Saturday won the National Mountain Running Championships in Kapchorwa.

The 29-year-old athlete won the 12.5km race in 45:48.69 seconds. He was followed by Dismas Yeko, of Uganda Wild Life Authority-UWA Club who crossed the finishing line in 45:50.02 seconds while Caleb Tungwet of Arua Athletics Association came third in 46:11.47 seconds.

Kiprotich and Yeko, battled side by side since Kilometer 8 after splitting off from a group of five athletes.

They battled until 9.5km when Kiprotich sprinted to secure a podium finish. Kiprotich said that it is his first time to win the Championship and it has encouraged him to get more forecasts in the sport.

He said he will prepare for the World Mountain Championships where he will represent Uganda in Innsbruck in Austria which is slated for June 6th.

Meanwhile, Joy Cheptoyek won the senior women’s category after crossing the finishing line at 53:11.5 to beat Annet Chelangat Chemengich who crossed the finishing line at 57:07.70 seconds and Immaculate Chemutai came third in 58:57.6.

Cheptoyek is also preparing for the 5000m World Championship qualifiers race in Italy next month.

Paul Okello, the Organizing secretary at the Uganda Athletics Federation said, 24 selected athletes will start the residential training starting from May 1st until they leave for Austria.

