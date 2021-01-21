Let’s involve public in fighting corruption in the judiciary – Justice Kabiito

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Justice Benjamin Kabiito has condemned victimization of whistle blowers by corrupt judicial officers.

Kabiito says there is need to instill confidence among the public and give comfort and protection against threats of revenge to persons with genuine complaints and information.

Kabiito explains that most lawyers and members of the public are reluctant to provide information against sitting judges who may still be handling cases in which they are a party. He says the causes of this reluctance and apathy must be addressed.

Kabiito made the comments as members of the sixth Judicial Service Commission were sworn in by the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny -Dollo on Thursday at the Supreme Court.

Justice Benjamin Kabiito has been sworn in for a second four year term and the same goes for his Deputy Chairperson Justice Faith Mwondha.

Other members who swore in for a second term on Thursday include Ruth Sebatindira, Norah Matovu Winyi and John Butarabaho.

The new member of the commission who took oath alongside the others is Supreme Court judge Stellah Arach.

The commission’s core functions include, appointing and confirmation of appointed judicial officers and staff of the judiciary and exercising disciplinary control and removal of such persons from office. It also handles the appointment of chairpersons and members of quasi-judicial statutory bodies and tribunals.

Kabiito argues that without participation of members of the public, the fight against corruption is difficult.

He thus proposes a public stakeholder colloquium on anti-corruption measures in order to have a public discussion on how to improve the administration of justice, this he says will inform the anti-corruption strategy.

Justice Kabiito expressed his thanks to the speaker of parliament, the appointments committee of parliament, the minister of Justice and the attorney general for the expeditious consideration for the matter of the reappointment of members of the sixth commission. He said that this is an important consideration since appointment of the members of the fourth commission was done after a year and a half hiatus.

URN