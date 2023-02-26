Lessons from Serere by election

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Emmanuel Omoding won the by-election in Serere County to replace his father who died in a car crash in December. He polled 15,638 votes beating his closest rival by 2000 votes in an election where the opposition candidate came a distant third.

“I pledge to continue with the projects my late father left and I am ready for the task ahead,” Omoding said.

He beat the NRM candidate Phillip Ocour in a tightly contested race where President Museveni campaigned for the latter. Alice Alaso, representing ANT, a party formed by Mugisha Muntu got a measly 3339 votes dampening hopes of the party ever having an MP since its founding four years ago.

Alaso is the secretary general of ANT and a former Woman MP for Serere district. She also had the backing of NUP, the largest opposition party in the country.