Leeds signs Spain international Rodrigo

London, UK | XINHUA | Newly-promoted Premier League club Leeds United announced on Saturday that they have signed a four-year deal with Spain international Rodrigo Moreno Machado for a club-record transfer fee.

Rodrigo, 29, moved from Valencia to Leeds for a reported fee of 26 million pounds (about 35 million US dollars).

In his six seasons with Valencia, Rodrigo made 220 appearances in all competitions, scoring 59 goals. He spent the 2010-11 season in England’s top-flight league, as he was on loan with Bolton from Portuguese giants Benfica.

“For me this is a new step in my career and I want to help the team achieve the goals of the season,” said Rodrigo.

“Of course Marcelo Bielsa is one of the best coaches in football at this moment, he has done important things at different clubs and I’m excited to learn from him, improve my football with hard work and teamwork and I hope we can do important things this season,” he added.

Leeds won the Championship last season to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004. They will start their new season with a visit to the reigning champions Liverpool on September 12.

