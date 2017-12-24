At least 13 killed in Tanzania boat accident

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP | At least 13 people died and nine were reported missing after a boating accident in the Tanzanian waters of Lake Tanganyika, a local official told AFP on Saturday.

“The accident happened at dawn on Friday… a boat carrying 135 passengers collided with another carrying 63 people,” said Amaniel Sekulu, a regional maritime official.

Some were rescued from the water but nine people were still missing, he said, adding that the 13 bodies that were recovered came from the boat carrying more passengers.

Lake Tanganyika is the world’s second largest freshwater lake by volume, and borders four countries, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Zambia.