Leaders, voters in Acholi task Museveni on unfulfilled pledges

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supporters of National Resistance Movement-NRM have asked the party’s presidential candidate, President Museveni to fulfill his past pledges.

Museveni will campaign in Gulu City on Monday before heading to neighbouring Kitgum District.

However, Museveni faces a big hurdle to retain and attract more support over the unfulfilled pledges to the area.

Several voters and local leaders now want the President to be reminded about his promises he made to the Acholi or else he is denied victory.

Key among the pledges was a District Hospital for Omoro. The President also promised sanitary pads to school girls during the 2015 campaigns. However, the pledges have never been fulfilled to date sending mixed reactions.

Justus Tugume, a contestant for Kilak North County MP in Amuru District recalls that in 2013, the President pledged 900 million shillings to the relatives of fallen soldiers of Front for National Salvation FRONASA SACCO, education scholarships and a tractor to relatives of the fallen heroes but all have never materialized.

George Obol Tim, Rtd UPDF Officer whose father, Binansio Obol, a FRONASA fighter who was killed by Idi Amin’s Government in 1971 says the President pledged iron sheets and livestock to the families which have never been delivered.

Nighty Lalodi, the Chairperson School Management Committee of Pupwonya Primary School in Atiak Sub-county in Amuru District recalls that President Museveni has not delivered his pledge to upgrade the school and build a girls’ Boarding Primary School.

Aswa County MP, Ronald Reagan Okumu notes that there are dozens of governance pledges made to the Acholi people by the President. They include war reparation and National Reconciliation laws which have also never been delivered by the NRM government.

Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, the Northern Region Spokesperson for NRM in the Office of the President, who also doubles as the Amuru Resident District Commissioner, explains that government has delivered in key priority areas but pledges are not a priority.

In 2012, the President from his countryside home of Rwakitura pledged to open up for them a SACCO for Acholi sub-region, scholarship for the youth leaders, 70 motorbikes for the SACCO operations.

Other pledges were on oxen and ploughs, 40 iron sheets and 100 bags of cement for each of the 240 youth councillors who visited him and 21 motorbikes for the operations of the party youth leaders. However, the pledges are still pending after eight years.

Since multiparty dispensation in 2005 in the country, Acholi sub-region especially Gulu has predominantly been a stronghold for opposition candidates where the ruling National Resistance Movement – NRM party has never won any elections.

