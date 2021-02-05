Leaders in Buliisa protest delayed resettlement of flood victims

Wanseko landing site is in Kigwera Sub County and Kigoya is a parish in Buliisa Sub-County. Thank you.

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Buliisa have protested the delayed resettlement of thousands of people who were displaced by floods.

In March, more than 3,500 families settling on the shores of Lake Albert in the sub-counties of Butiaba, Kigwera and Buliisa were displaced by the floods resulting from the increasing levels of Lake Albert.

The most affected landing sites are Wanseko, Katanga, Masaka, in Kigwera sub-county, Kawaibanda, Butiaba, Boma, Kigangaizi, Tugombili and Walukuba. Others are Bugoigo, Kamagongoro, Kigungu, Serule, Piida, Waisoki, Triangle and Magali in Butiaba sub-county, Kabolwa and Kigoya landing sites in Buliisa sub-county.

Some of the families were forced to seek refuge in Churches, Schools and under trees.

Mugenyi Malitabu, the Butiaba Sub County LCIII Chairperson wonders why government rushed to relocate flood victims in other parts of the country but abandoned those in Buliisa.

Simon Agaba Kinene, the Buliisa LCV Chairperson says that they have submitted several reports to the government through the Office of the Prime Minister for intervention in vain.

Norah Bigirwa Nyendwoha, the Buliisa District Woman Member of Parliament says that the relief items which include blankets and food that were delivered to the victims by the Office of the Prime Minister were insufficient.

Longino Bahebwa, the Resident District Commissioner Buliisa says his office is yet to make a follow-up about how with arrangements to have the flood victims resettled. He, however, called on the victims to be calm as the government is looking for fund to acquire land and have them resettled.

Gilbert Balikenda, a fisherman at Wanseko Landing site in Kigwera Sub County says his two permanent houses have been submerged by the floods but the government has done nothing to help him. He wants the government to compensate him so that he can start a new life.

********

URN