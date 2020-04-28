LDUs deployed in Bududa to enforce Covid-19 directives

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local Defence Unit-LDU personnel have deployed in Bududa district following defiance by residents to comply with the presidential directives.

Amongst the directives that residents have defied include physical distancing, curfew and social gatherings among others.

Stephen Mutsaka, the LCI chairperson Kuushu cell in Kuushu town council said they have been finding difficulties enforcing the directives. He however called for cooperation between community members and the LDUs.

Charles Wabuteya the LCI chairperson Ibale Ward in Kuushu town council asked all residents in the district to always observe physical distancing, curfew hours among other directives.

John Watenyeli Nabende, the chairperson Covid-19 task force says that the LDU personnel will back up the police which could not reach every part of Bududa.

Lt. Jude Wandera, the Spokesperson of the Third Division says that they have received several complaints from the district Covid-19 task force about the influx of returnees from Kenya passing through porous routes of Mt. Elgon National Park.

Wilson Watira, the Bududa LCV chairperson said they have done this to beef up security in the district and also curb extortion of money by the police.

He said the LDUs will be stationed at Bulucheke secondary school where the quarantine centre has been established.

URN