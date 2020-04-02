LDUs arrested for brutalizing traders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local Defence Unit –LDU personnel have been arrested for allegedly assaulting people while implementing President Museveni’s covid-19 directives.

UPDF First Division Spokesperson, Maj Bilal Katamba and UPDF Land Forces spokesperson, Lt Col Henry Obbo declined to give the exact numbers of LDUs who have been arrested for brutalizing Ugandans.

A source who preferred anonymity revealed that in Kampala metropolitan area, 10 LDUs were arrested while 13 others have been held in upcountry districts.

A source said among the 10 LDUs arrested in Kampala include four accused of brutalizing women vending food and fruits.

Some of the women who were severely clobbered by LDUs include Aloyo Hadijah and Christine Awori who were beaten on Thursday last week. The six other LDUs have been arrested for extorting money from people walking at night including boda-boda riders, drivers and pedestrians.

Chief of Defence Forces –CDF Gen David Muhoozi, on Monday met some of the victims of the brutality and apologised.

Gen Muhoozi explained to the women that their handling was high handed, unjustified and regrettable.

“I do apologize to you and fellow countrymen. We have also instituted addition improvements including changing command to ensure better supervision and drawing up elaborate rules of engagement to guide the security services in their enforcement work, related to Covid-19 fight,” Muhoozi said.

Gen Muhoozi ordered for investigations and arrest of culprits in addition to changing LDUs command for Kampala metropolitan that covers Kampala City, Wakiso, Mukono and parts of Mpigi districts. UPDF appointed Col Mike Waneiroba as the new LDUs’ commander replacing Col B K Sserwadda.

In some areas such as Kulambiro, LDUs reportedly picked people from their homes. The locals were beaten and subjected to inhumane treatment in night hours. Lt Col Obbo said all incidents were being investigated.

******

URN