LDU personnel accidentally shoots self dead

Agoga, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | A Local Defense Unit-LDU personnel in Agago district has died after accidentally shooting himself.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Martin Okello who has been attached to Labwor-dwong army barracks in Paimol Sub County under the 5th infantry Division.

He reportedly shot himself around 9 p.m. on Sunday while on duty. According to security reports, Okello was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Dr Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital, Kalongo, where he was rushed for emergency treatment.

Brig Michael Kabango, the 5th Infantry Division Commander confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with URN but ruled out suicide as the cause of death. He says Okello could have discharged a bullet erroneously because of mishandling his firearm.

Brig Kabango said they have commenced investigations to understand whether the deceased attended all the required courses before commissioned. There have been cases of gun misuse and professional misconduct among newly commissioned LDU personnel across the country.

Early last month, an LDU personnel attached to Lakale detachment in neighbouring Moroto District shot himself dead following a drinking spree.

URN