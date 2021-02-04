LCIII candidates worried of low voter turnup

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Candidates for sub-county chairpersons across Teso have expressed concern over the low voter turnout in the LCIII council elections.

Across Orungo County in Amuria district, most polling stations were empty in the morning until 12 pm when people started turning up at polling stations to cast their votes. Sarah Apeso and Christine Ikimu are residents of Omoratok Village in Orungo Town Council said that they couldn’t brave the scorching sun just to cast their votes.

“With all this heat, you want me to walk about five kilometres to cast my vote! If they want me to vote, let them bring transport, otherwise, my vote will remain with me”, Apeso said.

Patrick Okiror, a Candidate for Orungo Town Council LCIII seat says voters are asking him for transport to reach the polling stations. Okiror is worried about the outcome of the polls since few people will now determine the next leader.

“In this election, only people with relatives or close connection with candidates in the race will be voting. The election will also be determined by people can facilitate transport to voters to the polling stations”, Okiror noted.

Ambrose Okwi, the incumbent LCIII Chairperson seeking the third term in Katakwi Town Council wants Electoral Commission to conduct elections for all categories of leaders in one day to address issues of low turn up in local government elections. He notes that they are incurring more costs on the mobilization of voters to cast votes.

Okwi shares his views with Patrick Epilu, a candidate in Oriamo Sub County chairperson race in Kaberamaido District. The duo revealed that they have been mobilizing voters through the door-to-door.

Johnson Odeke, a candidate in Ngora Sub County blames low voter turnout to the absence of voter education. He also notes that many people don’t trust the outcome and urged the Electoral Commission to work hard to build trust among the electorate.

The low voter turnout has forced some candidates, through their agents to ferry voters to polling stations. Electoral Commission has been sending text messages to registered voters encouraging them to turn up and cast their votes.

