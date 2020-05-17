LCI chairpersons in Arua storm RDC’s office demanding personal protective equipment

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than LCI Chairpersons in Arua Municipality on Saturday stormed the offices of Arua RDC Nahori Oya demanding for Personal Protective Equipment.

The chairpersons argue that they need the PPEs since they are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 without protective gears when moving in communities sensitizing the public about the virus. They are demanding face masks, gloves and sanitizers.

The chairpersons who spent over four hours waiting to be addressed by Oya about their demands later went away after resolving that if their demands are not met by Monday, they will halt the sensitization campaigns.

Oya says that he was attending an emergency meeting and could not meet the chairpersons.

He, however, said the leaders have been told to formally address their demands to his office. He also said that they should first avail him with the agenda of the meeting.

Khalsum Abdu, the Deputy Mayor Arua Municipality expresses fear that if the LCs lay down their tools, it could worsen the covid19 situation in the Municipality. She called for dialogue to resolve the LCs grievances rather than ignoring them.

There are four COVID-19 positive patients admitted at Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

*******

URN