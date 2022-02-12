LC I chairperson sues Muhakanizi over flawed land transfer

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Keith Muhakanizi, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister is in trouble for allegedly benefiting from an erroneous land transfer.

Geoffrey Bwambezo, the LC I chairperson of Kagaga village in Kasagama sub-county, Lyantonde district has filed a civil suit before Masaka High Court accusing Muhakanizi of unscrupulously taking over his land measuring 152 acres.

Bwambezo has jointly sued Muhakanizi together with the Registrar of Titles who he accuses of conniving to maliciously cancel the title of his land found in Kasambya village before transferring to the first defendant.

Through his lawyer Charles Beinomugisha of Atlas and Company Advocates, Bwambezo wants Masaka High court to help him repossess his land.

He also asks the High court to issue an order barring Muhakanizi from grazing animals on the disputed land until the matter is resolved.

Bwambezo alleges that he bought the said land in 1986 from the late Elias Kiggundu, and wonders how his title was cancelled and the land allocated to another person without his consent.

Bwambezo says he earlier complained to the Ministry of Lands but his concerns were not addressed hence pushing him to seek court redress.

Julius Burore, the Masaka High Court Deputy Registrar has authorized the complainant to proceed and serve the respondents with the plaint papers to enable them to file their defence statements by February 25th, 2022.

The Registrar also indicates should the defendants fail to make appearances before the court or send legal representatives, the matter may be heard and adjudicated in their absence.

URN