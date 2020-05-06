Lay reader arrested for impersonating Bishops

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A lay reader in North Kigezi Diocese is in trouble for impersonating the Bishops of South Ankole and West Ankole Dioceses to obtain money.

Dennis Muhumuza, a resident of Rwentoba in Nyakyeera, in Ruhaama was picked up from Rukungiri district. He is currently locked up at Ntungamo police station.

Rev. Enock Karamuzi, the North Kigezi Diocesan secretary says Muhumuza presented forged documents from South Ankole Diocese while applying to be appointed a lay leader in North Kigezi and West Ankole Dioceses.

According to Karamuzi, Muhumuza was sent to Kitojo Church of Uganda in Nyabiteete Archdeacon under North Kigezi Diocese in January this year as a lay reader.

He however says Muhumuza used a forged release letter signed by Rev Canon Yoram Ntoreine, the South Ankole Diocesan Secretary and presented it to the North Kigezi Bishop for employment.

Karamuzi says Muhumuza also imitated the voices of Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe of South Ankole and Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni of West Ankole Diocese to obtain money by false pretense.

Rev Canon Yoram Ntoreine, the South Ankole Diocesan secretary says the suspect obtained more than Shillings 300,000 from unsuspecting people after impersonating the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese.

Rt. Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, South Ankole Bishop says they are facing a challenge of people impersonating Bishops to obtain money by false pretense which is tarnishing the image of the church.

Samson Kasasira, Rwizi region police spokesperson says Muhumuza has been charged with impersonation and obtaining money by false pretense.

*****

URN