Lawyers demand unconditional release of Lt. Gen.Tumukunde

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyers representing Lt. General Henry Tumukunde are demanding for his unconditional release.

In their application filed before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the lawyers led by Anthony Wameli and Godfrey Turyamusiima allege that Tumukunde and 14 others have been held beyond the mandatory 48 hours without any charges against them since their arrest on March 12th.

Those arrested are Tororo North County MP Annet Nyakecho, her husband Otim Levy, Kiiza Arthur, Nancy Atimango, John Manyala , Zion Oboth, Walter Ebong, Alere Walter Raymond , Rhoda Akello, Joyce Ocoko Julian, Labeja Kevin David, Dennis Okello and Richard Komaketch.

In their application, which is supported by the affidavit of Turyamusiima they contend that the above people have been held in illegal detention facilities controlled by the state and their continued incarceration infringes on their rights to liberty.

Turyamusiima says that the applicants at about 7pm of Thursday last week along Impala Avenue in Kampala were surrounded by Police officers and other security Operatives before being arrested and taken to CID in Kibuli.

He notes that while in Kibuli, his clients recorded a charge and caution statement and were later taken to Special Investigations Directorate in Kireka.

He adds that with exception of Tumukunde, the rest were first arrested from his office from Thursday up to Friday 2 pm and then later transferred to Kireka and some were taken to Kira Road Police Stations.

“I verily believe that the applicants detention is unconstitutional, illegal and unlawful under the laws of Uganda”, reads Turyamusiima’s affidavit in part.

The lawyers now want court to compel Government and its security agencies to unconditionally release them since their constitutional rights have been violated.

In this Application, the Attorney General, OC Kira and Jinja Road Police Stations, Commandant Special Investigations Directorate Kireka and Director CIID have been listed as the respondents.

Police has since referred treason charges against him arising from his statements made while being hosted in various media houses.

The application has been fixed for hearing on March 18th, 2020 before the Chief Magistrate Ruth Nabaasa.

