Lawyer petitions court for unconditional release of weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | City lawyer Phillip Munaaba has petitioned the High Court in Kampala demanding the unconditional release of Julius Ssekitoleko. The 20-year old weightlifter is locked up at Jinja road police station where he was detained on his return from Japan on July 23rd 2021, following his escape from the team Uganda Olympics camp.

It is alleged that Ssekitoleko disappeared from the Olympic village in Izumisano city on July 16th 2021. A statement issued by the Public Diplomacy Department of Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows that Ssekitoleko was tracked down in Mie Prefecture on July 20th 2021 in a joint operation between Japanese authorities and the Ugandan Embassy in Japan.

According to the statement, Ssekitoleko’s actions violated the code of conduct which each team member agreed to abide by. Shortly after his arrival at Entebbe International Airport, police whisked Ssekitoleko off to Jinja road police station where he is still in custody.

On Tuesday morning, city lawyer Phillip Munaaba filed a suit before the High Court Civil Division against the Attorney General, the Director Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Directorate of Police and the Officer in Charge of Jinja Road police station seeking the unconditional release of Ssekitoleko.

Through his lawyers of Wameli and Company Advocates, Munaabi argues that it is more than 48 hours ever since Ssekitoleko was arrested without being arraigned before any competent court. “Ssekitoleko Julius has been in detention since 23rd July 2021, which is over 96 hours”, reads Manabi’s supporting affidavit in part.

He wants the respondents to show why Ssekitoleko is being held beyond the mandatory time provided for in the constitution. He also challenges the procedure leading to the arrest and subsequent detention of the weightlifter. “The procedure leading to the arrest and detention for Ssekitoleko was irregular and/or unlawful in as far as the time of his arrest and detention. He was never informed the reason for his arrest and his family and lawyers were never allowed to access him,” reads the application.

Munaabi also contends that, “there are no justifiable reasons whatsoever for the continued detention or the said Ssekitoleko Julius at Jinja Road Police Station/cells”. Munaabi now wants court to order the immediate and unconditional release of the athlete, saying that his right to personal liberty and right to a fair hearing is being infringed upon due to unreasonable detention.

On Monday, Charles Twine, the Spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate told URN that Ssekitoleko who went to Japan even though he had not qualified to participate in the games was being investigated on fraud-related charges. But the applicant contends that if at all there was fraud, it lay somewhere else but not with Ssekitoleko.

******

URN