Lawyer Kasango sentenced to 16 years in jail in pension case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court has sentenced lawyer Bob Kasango (16 years) , former Public Service officials Jimmy Lwamafa (9), Christopher Obey (14) and Stephen Kiwanuka Kunsa (9) in jail for theft of sh15 billion meant for pensioners.

Lwamafa is a former Public Service Permanent Secretary, Obey a former Public Service principal account in charge of pensions Obey and Kunsa a former Public Service Commissioner for the compensation department.

Justice Margaret Tibulya of the Anti-Corruption Court found him and the three officials guilty of diversion of funds, fraud, forgery, theft, and conspiracy to defraud government funds. She ordered that in addition to the 16 years in jail, Kasango should also compensate the government sh5 billion. Lwamafa was also ordered to compensate government 3 billion shillings.

Tibulya said that court relied on the recorded evidence by John Keitirima, then a registrar at the Civil Division of the High Court and now a Judge of the High Court.

Keitirima told court how Kasango asked him to help cover the forgeries so he can get money from government. The forged court documents included a bill of taxation and certificate of order purportedly issued by Charles Abola and 6,337 ex-servicemen who had sued Government demanding their pension.

Lwamafa, Kunsa, and Obey are currently serving another jail sentence for diverting 88 Billion Shillings that was meant for payment of pensions. Obey is serving 10 years, Lwamafa seven and Kunsa five.

URN