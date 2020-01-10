Law Firm rallies Ugandans injured at US military bases to seek compensation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans injured while working for companies that performed overseas operations for the United States are being mobilized to access workers’ compensation benefits.

The compensation is provided for under the Defence Base Act of the United States of America, and designed to give medical treatment and compensation to employees of defence contractors injured in the scope and course of employment in US military bases outside the country.

Uganda is one of the largest armed guard or mercenaries’ providers to Middle East countries of Iraq, Dubai, Afghanistan and Somalia among others, where they guard US Embassies, businessmen, Aid workers and many other military installations for companies contracted by the US Department of Defense.

It is estimated that 20,000 Ugandans work as armed guards. But as many of them return home with physical and psychological injuries, they do not access any form of compensation partly because the companies that contract them do not disclose details on workman’s compensation.

Now several law firms based in the United States are calling for the Ugandans who fought in Iraq and many other overseas territories to register with them, saying they may be entitled to compensation and medical benefits. One of such firms is Barnes Law Firm, which so far is working with 20 Ugandans and former armed guards to have them compensated starting from last year.

Barnes has set up an aggressive social media mobilization for Ugandans who were injured while working for companies contracted by the USA over the last two years. To date, 50 Ugandans have registered with them seeking compensation.

On their Barnes Facebook page, several Ugandans posted information about injuries, deaths and trauma they experience while working in Iraq. In early January, about 500 Ugandan private guards battled protestors who had stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad.

In an interview with URN, Brandon Barnes, an Attorney at Barnes Law Group, said the idea of the campaign is to make people aware that they can actually be compensated. He says for one to benefit from the insurance compensation, the person should have a doctor who confirms that one is no longer able to work oversees either physically or psychologically, as a result of the injuries.

He says the team of lawyers will make their way in Uganda this February, to follow up on many of the cases registered during the campaign, and asses the injured Ugandans. Brandon says that the Ugandan complainants do not need to pay any amount of money to them for representation. He faults the companies for hiding vital information from the workers. He adds that although those likely to be compensated should have been cases of 2 years ago, the firm may assess other cases depending on the circumstances.

Without disclosing the details, Brandon says some Ugandans are already being paid.

According to Brandon, the injured Ugandans visit the website of Barnes Law Group, https://barneslawgroup.com/ fill in a form and they personally contact the person.

