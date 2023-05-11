Lato Milk launches ‘Project Prosperity’ to triple farmer’s income

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lato Milk, a dairy processor in Uganda, has launched a new initiative dubbed Project Prosperity.

Having spent over a decade as a dairy processor in the region, Lato has a wide range of dairy products to supply and works closely with smallholder dairy farmers – over 10,000 in Uganda and 5,000 in Kenya.

Company executives said in a statement sent to The Independent on May 11 that Project Prosperity aims to increase the milk yield per cow for farmers to earn more and improve their families’ prosperity.

“Lato’s management has been working closely with the farmers for years and is well-informed about the lack of resources and expensive financial interest rates that hinder growth. The average milk production of cattle in Uganda is about 5-6 liters per day, whereas cows in more advanced nations like New Zealand and the Netherlands can produce 20 liters or more,” executives said.

The lost opportunity in Uganda’s dairy industry is concerning since farmers lose up to Shs15,000 per cow per day.

Improved yields would bring prosperity to farming families, create more interest in farming for future generations and increase their income.

Project Prosperity is a gateway to deliver this connection and plans to launch an Agri-fintech platform to digitize the initiative.

The platform will help identify the neediest farmers and connect them with willing institutions ready to help.

The project team has already collected data for 1,000 dairy farmers in Uganda and is delivering a pilot program to finalize the learnings about basic challenges and hidden opportunities before launching the digital application.

The project has been endorsed by leading international companies and institutions globally like IFC, PSFU, SNV, universities such as the University of Southern California, and government bodies like the Dairy Development Authority of Uganda.