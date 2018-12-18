Latest Spider-Man spin-off scales box office heights

Los Angeles, United States | AFP | “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” snared North American viewers in its web this weekend, earning $35.4 million in ticket sales, final figures showed Monday.

Sony’s action-packed animation sees Peter Parker make way for Miles Morales as Spider-Man — a black, Latino character new to theater-goers, but not comic book enthusiasts.

The Spider-Man of his dimension, Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, joins forces with Spideys from parallel realities to stop a threat menacing all of them.

In second was Warner Bros crime flick “The Mule,” which earned $17.5 million. Clint Eastwood both directed and took the lead as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine through Illinois for a Mexican drug cartel.

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” dropped one place to third, earning $11.8 million over the weekend. Benedict Cumberbatch voices the grouchy title character as he plots to steal Christmas.

Fourth place went to “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” which took in $9.3 million after spending three weeks at the top of the box office. The animated film, a sequel to 2012’s “Wreck It Ralph,” has sold $154 million in domestic tickets since it opened.

In fifth was Universal’s newly-released “Mortal Engines,” whose ticket sales stalled at $7.6 million.

The post-apocalyptic sci-fi sees Hera Hilmar star as the only person who can stop the city of London — now a colossal wheeled predator — from chomping up all in its path.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

“Creed II” ($5.4 million)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” ($4.3 million)

“Instant Family” ($3.8 million)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” ($3.8 million)

“Green Book” ($2.8 million)