Late VAR penalty denies Liverpool win #BHALIV

Pascal Gross's stoppage-time penalty earned Brighton & Hove Albion a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, whose away form continued to stutter.

Brighton’s Aaron Connolly put an early shot wide before Neal Maupay missed a 20th-minute penalty.

Mohamed Salah thought he had put Liverpool in front on 33 minutes but VAR ruled he was offside.

Jota did so in the 60th minute, collecting Salah’s pass to beat three players and find the corner.

With five minutes remaining, a second Liverpool goal was overturned by VAR for offside, this time Sadio Mane’s header.

Brighton’s penalty came after Danny Welbeck had been fouled by Andrew Robertson, adjudged after a referee review.

Liverpool go top on 21 points but are winless from their past four away matches.

Brighton stay 16th with 10 points.