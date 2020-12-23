Late Nakasirye’s daughter nominated to contest in Kyotera Woman MP race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fortunate Rose Nantongo has officially joined the Kyotera Woman parliamentary race replacing her deceased mother, the late Robina Nakasirye.

Nantongo, an advocate of the High Court was nominated on Wednesday by Koreb Nahamya, the Kyotera district electoral commission registrar on the Democratic Party ticket at the district headquarters in Kasaali town council.

Shortly after her nomination, Nantongo told journalists that she was ready to take her mother’s legacy to the next parliament and work for the people of Kyotera regardless of their political and religious affiliations.

She explains that the issues affecting Kyotera are the same and affect all the people regardless of their political attachment.

She further expressed concern over the election process in the district which is marred by violence and character assassination of candidates.

She explains that she is ready to lead a peaceful campaign to become the next woman member of parliament.

According to Tom Balojja, the Kyotera DP chairperson, they are confident that Nantongo will succeed due to her competence compared to other candidates vying for the same seat.

He says that she is well educated and has lived in Kyotera almost her whole her life which gives her an upper hand over the rest of the candidates.

He urged all DP supporters to desist from using violence or provoking their opponents which may spark clashes and result in bloodshed and death.

He says they are left with a few days to the election and there is no time to waste in sparking conflict but to use it to look for votes.

Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the Kyotera LC V Chairperson and one of Nantongo’s seconders, says that he supported her not because of her party but as a person Kyotera cannot afford to lose due to her competence.

Kisekulo further explains that Kyotera needs to be reorganized by bringing people with an exceptional level of humility who are able to serve the people.

