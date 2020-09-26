Saturday , September 26 2020
Late Man Utd penalty beats unlucky Brighton

The Independent September 26, 2020 SPORTS Leave a comment

Man Utd midfielder scores in 10th minute of stoppage time for 3-2 win after Seagulls hit woodwork record five times

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 10th minute of added time handed Manchester United a dramatic 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Tariq Lamptey had been brought down by Fernandes, Neal Maupay chipping past David De Gea on 40 minutes.

United levelled just 194 seconds later when Nemanja Matic’s poke back across goal was diverted in by Brighton’s Lewis Dunk.

The visitors went in front on 55 minutes when Marcus Rashford took Fernandes’s pass from halfway and tricked the Brighton defenders before scoring.

Brighton then twice struck the woodwork – doing so a record five times in total – before Solly March headed in Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s cross at the far post in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

But Maupay’s handball, awarded on review after the referee had initially blown for full-time, allowed Fernandes to score from the spot with the last kick of the match.

