Late goal flurry for United and Sterling strike return Manchester clubs to winning ways

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A flurry of late goals helped Manchester United to a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

The visitors were behind through a Luke Shaw own goal after two minutes before captain Harry Maguire restored parity 21 minutes later, heading in Juan Mata’s corner.

Referee Craig Pawson awarded Man Utd a penalty in the second half after reviewing Jamal Lewis’s challenge on Marcus Rashford on the pitchside monitor, but Bruno Fernandes was denied by Karl Darlow.

The Portuguese redeemed himself with a curled finish high into the net with four minutes of normal time remaining, before Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s powerful strike made it 3-1 on 90 minutes.

Rashford raced through to complete the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time, giving the Red Devils their second win of the season.

They now sit 14th in the table, one point and three places behind Newcastle.

Manchester City

Raheem Sterling’s first-half strike returned Manchester City to winning ways, beating Arsenal 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

City started strongly and got their rewards on 23 minutes, with Sterling converting after Bernd Leno had parried Phil Foden’s shot.

Bukayo Saka almost levelled five minutes before half-time, but his shot after a one-two with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was saved by Ederson.

Nicolas Pepe tested Ederson with a header in the first minute of the second half and curled a free-kick wide as Arsenal searched in vain for an equaliser.

City’s first league victory since Matchweek 2 extended their run of consecutive Premier League wins over Arsenal to seven and moved them to up ninth on seven points.

Arsenal have nine points, having played a match more, and stay fifth.