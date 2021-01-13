Lango paramount chief calls for peaceful elections

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lango Paramount Chief His Highness, Yosam Odur Ebii has called for peace and harmony ahead of Thursday 14th January presidential and parliamentary general elections.

In his message delivered by the Lango Cultural Foundation Prime Minister Eng. Robert James Ajal, on Tuesday, His Highness Yosam Odur Ebii asked the public to embrace love for one another during the 2021 general elections rather than provocation and use of violence that may result in loss of lives.

He says that they are much aware that a number of past general elections in Lango have been characterized by violence which saw some people die, while others sustained severe injuries.

The Lango Paramount Chief said the Cultural Institution has already identified Lira City West and City East Divisions, Kwania and Oyam districts as hotspot areas with likely high cases of electoral violence that demand the attention of the security personnel.

His Highness Odur Ebii also cautioned the Electoral Commission against unfairness saying January would determine the peace and stability of this country, something that EC must take seriously.

He asked voters to desist from taking bribes and vote wisely hence calling for peace, harmony and tolerance to those with dissenting views regardless of political party affiliations. He said the Cultural Institution will meet the newly elected MPs in Lango and guide them on the Lango agenda.

Mean while the West Lango Diocesan, Bishop Rt. Rev. Julius Caesar Nina equally asked politicians to desist from fueling conflicts. Nina observes that most politicians sponsor their agents to fuel conflicts asking vigilance from the security.

However, the North Kyoga police spokesman James Ekaju says police is alert 24 hours to ensure that law and order is maintained during and after the elections.

