Lango cultural institution seeks UGX 19 billion for development plan

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lango Cultural Institution is seeking 91.5 Billion Shillings to implement its five-year development plan. The plan is meant to boost development in the institution.

The plan provides a roadmap that will guide the institution to conserve and promote Lango culture, strengthen the capacity of Lango Cultural institutional and as well as promoting the spirit of unity, peace and stability.

The plan also intends to address the collapse of cultural values, limited involvement of women and youths in cultural activities, lack of reliable cultural data and sustainable financial resources.

However, the institution which has for a long time been entangled in leadership battles with another faction under Michael Odongo Okune does not have adequate resources to implement the plan. They have now embarked on resource mobilization.

Eng. James Ajal, the Prime Minister for Tewaro Lango explained that the institution has been grappling with many challenges which retarded its development.

According to Ajal, the institution will be lobbying for funds from the government, well-wishers and donors to implement its activities.

According to the plan, the institution expects to receive 20% contribution from investments by Lango Cultural Foundation, over 25% from gift donations and grants and approximately 35% financial support from the central government.

The institution has been struggling to generate sources to organise cultural events.

Yosam Odur Ebii, the Lango Paramount Chief has tasked the government to render support to the institution as it does to other cultural institutions.

At the launch of the plan on Tuesday, Deogratius Kibirigye, the chairperson of Uganda Chambers of Commerce, Lira advised the cultural institution to take advantage of tourism sites in Lango to develop economically without relying on the government.

