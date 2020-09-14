Landslides wreak havoc in Bududa district

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Landslides have destroyed crop gardens and affected over 20 homesteads in Bududa district. The affected areas include the villages of Biwawa and Nashanane in Busiriwa sub-county, Bududa district.

According to area residents, the landslides, which occurred on Saturday afternoon were caused by the heavy rainfall that has hit the district for more than a week.

John Mwaule, the LCI Chairperson for Nashanane village and one of the affected persons, says that the landslides have destroyed all his gardens of coffee and other crops. He blamed the government for leaving families in highly risky areas and resetting people who were in better places.

Anthony Lukoye, the LCII Chairperson of Burafura parish said that the landslides have also blocked river Manafwa, whose levels have continued to rise scaring residents who live along the river banks.

Godfrey Wamanyanya, the youth chairperson for Bushiyi – Busiriwa sub-counties said they have repeatedly reported to the district about the continued threats in the area and asked for relocation in vain. He accused the government of only responding to deaths instead of rescuing them when still alive.

Charles Walimbwa, the LCIII Chairman for Bushiyi sub-county appealed to residents who are staying adjacent to River Manafwa banks to relocate to their neighbours to avoid the risks of losing lives.

Bududa district Chairman Wilson Watira said that they have filed complaints to the Office of the Prime Minister about the slow pace of the resettlement program, but they are yet to get any response. He, however, asked residents in the two villages to vacate to safer areas.

The Elgon region was ranked among disaster-prone areas by the Office of the Prime Minister risk assessment in 2018. A week ago, heavy rains displaced more than 500 people in Busaano sub-county, Mbale district. following a landslide that killed one and destroyed property and houses across seven villages.

URN