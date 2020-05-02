Landslides cause havoc in Kween District

Kween, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Landslides in some parts of Kween district have destroyed property and homes.

The disaster caused by heavy rain has affected the sub counties of Kwosir, Kitawoi, Benet all in the upper belt of the district.

The heavy rain that started on April 30th and lasted till May 1st reportedly caused the landslides. Four families have been left homeless after their houses were destroyed, livestock killed and gardens destroyed. The landslides have also cut off roads that lead to major trading centers in the upper belt.

According to the Chairperson LCIII Kwosir sub county Patrick Chebet, the four displaced families are apparently taking refuge in neighbors’ homes as they wait for assistance from the district.

He said they are trying to get a grader to open up the closed roads.

David Mande, a community activist in the area says that the leaders are not taking any quick response to help the displaced families adding that those who have been affected are now starving since they lost everything in the landslides.

Arubasi Ben, one of the victims has called upon government to quickly intervene in the matter so as to help them survive. He said all their stocked food was swept away by the landslides.

Davis Chemushak, another victim of the landslides says that all his property including food gardens and livestock was covered in the rabbles.

*******

URN