Landslide victims in Bugisu demand relocation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Landslide victims in Bugisu region have asked the government to relocate them to safe places. The victims are currently seeking refuge in internally displaced camps.

Sarah Nambozo one of the victims at Wambewo internally displaced camp in Bubyangu sub-county in Mbale district says since they were taken to the camp, they have never received support.

Nambozo adds they want the government to relocate them to a safe place like at Nabunabutye government relocation center in Bulambuli.

Suleiman Nabende also from Bukwaga A internally displaced camp in Bubyangu sub county says that they were relocated due to the fears of being hit by rolling rocks from Mt. Elgon.

He adds that they have no plans to return to their homes and now government should find them a better a place where they can be relocated.

Stephen Wagabaila from Bugitimwa sub county in Sironko says that in Bugitimwa, Masaba and Bukyaba sub counties, big cracks have been discovered which may cause landslides any time following the current downpour.

Jack Bwayo the acting sub-county chief of Bubyangu sub county in Mbale district says since they relocated people last month from disaster risk areas to the camps, they have failed to failed to provide them with food and other necessities due to lack of funds.

Irene Nakasiita, the Head of Communications at Uganda Red Cross society asked the locals to use the community radio Red Cross installed in all disaster risk areas in Bugisu to communicate or alerting people in case of any disaster.

