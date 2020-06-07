Landlord gives tenants two month’s rent waiver citing Covid-19 hardship

Masaka, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | Moses Kaliisa alias Muto, the proprietor of Muto and Twin-Tower Business Complexes in Masaka Municipality has waived off the rent fees for his tenants affected by the lockdown for the month of March and April, 2020.

In a memo sent out to at least 650 tenants, Muto says he has extended the waiver to those operating inside the two complexes. He explains that the retail traders who occupy the two buildings were affected by the lock down since they have not been earning from their businesses and are unable to pay rent.

He has also offered to reschedule the payment of rent for traders operating on the sideways of both buildings to enable them meet their rent obligation with convince since they have resumed business. Muto explains that he has found it proper to cushion the tenants from the effects of the lock down, which threaten their businesses, saying the relief will help them keep afloat other than close shop.

Silvia Namulindwa, the manager of the two building complexes, says they have only asked the tenants to clear their outstanding utility bills as they prepare to resume normal operations. She says the landlord has forgone over Shillings 250million as indirect support to the businesses whose survival was threatened by COVID-19.

The complexes mainly host boutiques, tailoring workshops, and electronics and cosmetics shops. The last two floors host offices. Vincent Zziwa Kasumba, the Chairperson Masaka Trader’s Association has welcomed Muto’s gesture, saying it has lifted a huge burden off the trader’s shoulders that would force many businesses to close.

Kasumba challenged other landlords in Masaka town to emulate Muto’s kind gesture to his tenants, which comes at a very critical moment when they are craving for their leniency. He says some tenants are already stressing their tenants with demand notices for rent despite the fact that their businesses are closed.

President, Yoweri Museveni has repeatedly called on landlords not to evict tenants on the account of failure to pay rent.

