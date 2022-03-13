LAND: Muslims in Mbarara petition Minister Nabakooba

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Muslim Community in Mbarara has petitioned the Minister of Lands Judith Nabakooba to intervene in a land dispute.

The land in question measures 47.8 hectares and is located in Nyamitanga, Mbarara City. It is being currently occupied by more than 3,000 people.

Sheikh Abdu Mukwaya District Khadi Mbarara says the land in question was given to the Muslim community by the then Ankole Kingdom.

He however says that the land has been encroached on by residents who are claiming ownership of the land.

The land contains a mosque, a Health Centre and a government-aided Primary School.

Abdul Karim Katamba, the regional Khadi says the Muslim community has lost much land to encroachers. He says they have all documents to show proof of ownership.

Uthman Hussein, a representative of the residents questioned the measurements of the land raised by the Muslims. He says they have held several meetings to solve the matter in vain and decided to place a caveat on the land in 2010 after they were blocked from getting land titles.

He accuses some Muslims of selling some pieces of land without the consent of the local Chairperson LCI.

Nabakooba confirmed receiving the petition, noting that she is ready to send a team from the lands office to investigate the dispute.

