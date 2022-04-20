Land broker in Mukono remanded over forgery

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A land broker in Mukono district has been remanded over forgery.

It is alleged that Kiwanuka and others still at large in June 2021, with the intention to defraud forged the land sales agreement for land in Kyaggwe county belonging to the late Sarah Rosemary Mulira.

It is alleged that after Mulira’s death, Kiwanuka fraudulently transferred the land into the names of Harriet Namuddu, Brian John Menya, Arthur Mwine, and others still at large in order to use it as collateral to secure a loan of 4 Billion Shillings from Legacy Credit Ltd.

According to the prosecution, the suspects allegedly presented a forged sales agreement allegedly signed by the late Mulira. The suspects also claimed to have paid 800,000USD to the deceased.

On Tuesday, Kiwanuka appeared before the Mukono Grade I Magistrate Tadeo Muyinda.

His lawyer Ayubu Musubo sought to apply for bail, but his sureties were absent.

Last month, Hakim Bigomba, Kenneth Nsubuga Sebagayunga, Zahura Shamim, and Musa Lukungu were charged for fraudulently selling the land.

This was after they were arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit together with the police.

URN