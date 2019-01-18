Land Bill set to return to parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Finance in Charge of Planning David Bahati has asked Members of Parliament to support the constitutional amendment bill no 2 that seeks to forcefully acquire Land.

The Bill is intended to amend article 26 of the 1995 Constitution to facilitate faster land acquisition for public infrastructure development by providing for Government to take possession of property of an owner pending a determination by the Court of any dispute relating to compensation.

In its report last year, the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee which was tasked to consult and scrutinize the bill rejected the bill.

Appearing before the Finance Committee of Parliament on Thursday alongside Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority-PPDA officials, Bahati said that the issue of land and compensation has made road works very difficult.

He said the bill will soon be returning to Parliament and asked the MPs to support it or else development efforts of government shall be frustrated.

Bahati also told MPs that they are concerned that road works are becoming costly due to compensation. He cites the Entebbe Express Highway which stalled for six months because the property owner demanded 160 Billion Shillings.

However, committee members said that corruption tendencies were affecting road construction and not high compensation costs.

It is not yet clear when the bill will be tabled in the house.

According to Bahati, they have asked the Ministry of Works, Transport to compile a list following a feasibility study on the cost of roads.

******

URN