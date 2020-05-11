Lamwo district seeks UGX45M to photocopy learning materials

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lamwo district education department is hunting for over Shillings 45 million to photocopy additional self-help learning materials for primary and secondary school learners.

The Lamwo District Education Officer, Barnabas Langoya tabled the request before the COVID-19 Taskforce saying the department had received less learning material compared to the number of learners in the district.

The Education and Sports Ministry in collaboration with the National Curriculum Development Centre developed self-study materials for nationwide distribution to learners because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to Langoya, Lamwo district received 8,163 copies of self-earning materials for primary school learners and 261 copies for A-Level learners, which is far below the required 45,000 copies.

Statistics obtained from Lamwo education department shows that there are 52,149 learners in 71 government aided Primary schools and 6,845 learners in 6 government aided Secondary Schools.

Langoya says the copies received will only be distributed to learners in Madi Opei and Agoro sub counties where learners are unable to access lessons through radio and television broadcast.

The Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, James Nabinson Kidega who also chairs the district COVID-19 task force has called on well-wishers and development partners to consider supporting the district since the current situation deprives learners in nine other sub counties.

Kidega says a section of development partners in the district have already provided over Shillings 9 million for the production of self-learning materials and distribution in the district.

URN