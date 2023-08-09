Lacor Hospital registers surge in liver complications

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu City is witnessing a surge in medical admissions due to liver complications. Medical workers at the hospital’s medical unit are observing a notable increase in cases of liver diseases, commonly referred to as cirrhosis of the liver.

Cirrhosis involves permanent scarring that impairs the liver’s function and can lead to liver failure. Dr. Jackson Kansiime, the Deputy Medical Director of Lacor Hospital and head of Clinical Services, revealed during an interview that they admit a minimum of two cirrhosis patients daily.

This condition is most prevalent among middle-aged individuals, with men constituting the majority of cases. Dr. Kansiime says that over the past five years, cirrhosis has become the leading cause of mortality in the hospital’s medical ward. This concerning trend is attributed to factors like alcohol consumption and the consequences of chronic Hepatitis B.

Aside from liver-related challenges, the hospital also grapples with other health burdens. These encompass HIV-related issues, including Tuberculosis, as well as non-communicable diseases like diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure, kidney failure, and heart failure.

Addressing these concerns, Betty Aol Ocan, the Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament, stressed the importance of curbing unregulated alcohol consumption in the Acholi region. Owned by the Catholic Church, Lacor Hospital is the largest healthcare facility in the Northern region.

It caters to patients from the Acholi sub-region, as well as parts of West Nile, Lango, and South Sudan.

****

URN