Lack of substantive staff affecting service delivery in Fort Portal city

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Fort Portal city are concerned about the delayed recruitment of substantive staff in the city.

Fort Portal tourism city leadership says the lack of suitably qualified and substantively approved civil servants for the city is hindering the efforts of growing the city and also affecting service delivery.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network-URN, Stella Marunga, the Fort Portal city deputy mayor said that most of the heads of departments for the city are in acting capacity while other positions are still vacant.

“Most of the affected areas include, communication office, sports office, medical staff’s particularly mortuary attendants, tourism officers among others, said Marunga. She made it clear that this has greatly affected service delivery and the speed at which assignments are handled in the city.

Prosper Businge, the Fort Portal City Secretary for Finance says that when Fort Portal was elevated to a city status, the policy structure about civil servants was not clear.

“The competence and merit of acting civil servants is a temporary measure which in the long run affects service delivery in all sectors,” added Businge. He says there is a ray of hope today after the Ministry sent the structure for revision and adaption by council before being sent back to the ministry for approval.

Margret Kabajwara, the city female youth councilor says that the education department has been the most affected by the current situation.

“In our next council, we shall customize and revise the structure which was forwarded to us by the cabinet once it goes back for approval by the Ministry, we will be able to recruit more staff and our people will begin getting quality service delivery,” she revealed.

Patrick Alituha, a resident of Fort Portal city says that keeping individuals in acting capacity for so long is against the law and has also increased corruption in the city.

URN