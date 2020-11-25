Lack of funds hinder presidential candidate Mayambala from campaigning in Tooro

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, Willy Mayambala, has failed to turn up for campaigns in Tooro Sub-region due to financial constraints.

According to the Electoral Commission – EC campaign schedule, Mayambala was supposed to start his campaigns in Tooro from Kamwenge district on Tuesday.

Today, he is supposed to be campaigning in the districts of Ntoroko and Kabarole before heading to Kyegegwa and Kyenjojo on Thursday.

However, according to his Campaign Manager, Karim Jamal, the presidential candidate has been facing financial challenges that will not allow him to traverse the area as planned.

Jamal said that Mayambala needs fuel for his convoy vehicles and other requirements that he is still lacking.

“We are sorry we may not make it to that side due to those challenges. But yesterday we were able to meet some people at a funeral and we talked to them,” Jamal told URN on Wednesday.

He, however, added that once their challenge is sorted; they will talk to the EC and see if it is possible to allow them to campaign in the areas that they will have skipped.

Since the launch of presidential campaigns, Mayambala has been the first candidate to skip campaigns in Tooro, though several other candidates have complained of lack of money.

For instance, the Alliance for National Transformation – ANT presidential candidate, Mugisha Muntu, has since launched a digital campaign requesting each Ugandan contribute to least shillings 10,000 for his campaigns.

Also, the National Unity Platform – NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, on Monday told his supporters at Butiiti playground in Kyenjojo District that the campaigns were financially draining. This forced some of his supporters to shower him with money.

URN