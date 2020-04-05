Lack of basic needs pushing Kasese residents to town despite COVID-19 lockdown

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Locals in Kasese Municipality have defied a presidential directive to stay at home as a measure to control the possible spread of coronavirus disease -COVID-19.

The stay at home campaign has been emphasized by President Yoweri Museveni as a strategy to tame crowds, in a wake of the deadly virus which has killed thousands of people across the world, in recent weeks.

However, hundreds of people still come to Kasese town on a daily basis, running their business routines, disregarding the coronavirus threat. A spot check by a URN reporter on Saturday found that hundreds of residents walk distances to work, while several others are using their cars, despite a ban on both public and private transport.

Also noticeable are clusters of people gathering for chats across many bodaboda stages and hangout spots across the town.

Veneranda Mbambu, whose chapatti stall remains open during the day; says she still comes to town to fend for her family. Mbambu says it will be an act of suicide if she chose to stay home, yet she is expected to feed her children every day.

Asasio Ndibuliro, a Bodaboda rider at Kilembe stage, notes that despite the lockdown, he has nothing busy that could keep him at home. Ndibulito says he would rather come to town and pass time with his friends or find someone to hire his motorcycle.

Alex Mukugize a bodaboda rider says he comes to town to look for any opportunity that might earn him something to eat. Mukugize sometimes is sent by clients to buy food from markets on their behalf.

Robert Musinguzi, the chairperson of Kasese Taxi Park Bwera stage says that although drivers have adhered to the directive, the hard times forced many to leave home and dwell around town. He appeals to the government to urgently extend the distribution of food to upcountry centres and save many from starvation.

But Kasese district chairperson Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo Thembo says that a number of people come to town to buy foodstuffs. He, however, advises the locals to be cautious of the disease and try as much as possible to operate within the set guidelines.

On Friday Uganda registered three more people who tested positive for Coronavirus Disease-COVID-19 pushing the total number of cases to 48.

*******

URN