Labour exporters raise concern over reduction in issuance of passports

Ministry of Internal Affairs has reduced passport issuance from 1,500 daily to 500

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The immigration department has reduced the issuance of passports.

Jacob Siminyu, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs says that passport issuance has been reduced from 1,500 daily to only 500.

This has however raised concern among external recruitment agencies and labour exporters.

Ronnie Mukundane, the Uganda Association for External Recruitment Agencies-UAERA spokesperson says that before the second Covid-19 lockdown which was lifted at the start of August, they had expressed concern that even 1,500 passports issued out every day were not enough.

Mukundane says the biggest number of people seeking passports every day are Ugandans going for jobs in the Arab world. He adds that the reduction in passport numbers released every day will impact their programs.

According to Mukundane, they have got new opportunities in cities like Dubai which have opened up after the closure of borders with some countries purposely to control the spread of Covid-19.

However, Siminyu insists that the ministry shall not bow to any pressure and will not allow anyone to crowd at the head office or regional outlet because they must manage Covid-19 SOPs.

For people with emergencies such as medical, scholarships, Siminyu says they will have to write to the commissioner so that their issues can be addressed.

In July, deputy coordinator of anti-human trafficking at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Agnes Igoye indicated that more than 500 people majorly girls and women leave Uganda going for domestic jobs in the Arab world.

URN