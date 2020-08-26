Lab technician tests positive for COVID-19, four others quarantined

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Five laboratory technicians attached to the Surveillance and Case Management Sub-Committee of Gulu Task Force have been quarantined after one of their colleagues tested positive for the novel Coronavirus Disease.

The technicians include health workers who were assigned to the committee from UPDF 4th Division Military Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor and Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

Also, eight more health workers from Kitgum Government Hospital, Adjumani Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor and Palabek Ogili Health Centre III in Lamwo District have also tested positive for Covid19 and are undergoing treatment.

Bishop Janani Loum, the Regional In-Charge of integrated case management, says the infection of the health workers has caused human resource shortage and thereby affected the ongoing community testing.

Dr. Paska Apiyo, the in-charge of the COVID-19 treatment Centre at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, says lab work is very risky and needs extra vigilance for one to safeguard themselves against the viral disease.

The Gulu District Health Officer, Yoweri Idiba says the development has caused a setback for the laboratory and surveillance team, saying they are currently identifying personnel from lower health facilities to reinforce their efforts.

As of August 24th, up to 392 confirmed COVID-119 patients cumulatively had been admitted at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital and 188 discharged. Currently, there are 210 active cases in the treatment center.

The task force is also surveying 905 suspects who are undergoing institutional quarantine. Of those 488 are at Gulu College of Health Sciences in Laroo, Pece Prisons – 365, St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor – 24 and 25 at the UPDF 4th Division Military Hospital.

********

URN