La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid edge Valladolid, Huesca hold Atletico

A 65th minute goal from Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win at home to Real Valladolid in the fourth round of matches in La Liga on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian, who had entered the game as a substitute, took advantage of a loose ball to beat Valladolid keeper Roberto Jimenez with a diagonal shot.

Despite the goal, Real Madrid had to thank keeper Thibaut Courtois for the win after the Belgian made a series of impressive saves.

Real Madrid could have had a second when Luka Modric hit the post.

Atletico Madrid were unable to repeat the performance that gave them a 6-1 win over Granada at the weekend, as they were held 0-0 away to recently promoted Huesca.

Although new signing Luis Suarez started for Atletico and showed some neat touches with Joao Felix, Huesca held Diego Simeone’s side at bay despite some nervous moments mainly produced by the impressive Joao Felix, who shows signs of maturing into La Liga.

Villarreal claimed their second win of the season as they enjoyed a relatively easy 3-1 win at home to Alaves, who have taken just one point from four games with Pablo Machin in charge.

Paco Alcacer put Villarreal ahead after 12 minutes and although Edgar Mendez took advantage of a bad mistake from home keeper Sergio Asenjo 10 minutes before half-time, Gerard Moreno’s VAR-assisted penalty allowed Villarreal to retake the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Alcacer then showed neat footwork halfway through the second half to ensure the points for Villarreal and leave Alaves in trouble.

Lucas Boye’s 36th minute goal gave newly promoted Elche a 1-0 win away to Eibar, who are also in deep trouble in the relegation zone. Eibar controled most of the game, but lacked firepower in attack and wasted a great chance to take at least a point when Edu Exposito sent a 52nd minute penalty over the crossbar.

