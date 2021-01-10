Kyotera NRM cadres support DP’s Nantongo for district woman MP

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Disappointments have continued emerging within the National Resistance Movement -NRM in Kyotera, bedeviling the party’s bid to dominate the next parliament.

Just a few days to the general elections, another group of NRM cadres has come out to campaign for Democratic Party -DP’s Fortunate Rose Nantongo for the Kyotera woman parliamentary seat against the NRM flag bearer Rachael Nakitende.

At first in December 2020, a rival NRM faction endorsed DP’s John Paul Mpalanyi for Kyotera county parliamentary seat against their own incumbent Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the State Minister for Microfinance.

Now the faction has been joined by other set of cadres to support Nantongo, the late Kyotera Woman MP Robina Ssentongo’s daughter. Maria Ssemussu Nassejje, the Kasasa sub-county councilor and chairperson-production committee says she is free to support a competent person regardless of party or religious affiliations.

Nassejje says the unresolved misunderstandings have weakened the NRM support yet the opposition parties have fronted competent candidates whom they can work with for the good of the people and the district at large.

She further regrets having separated Kyotera from Rakai district because their NRM-led cause and objective of working for the people has failed due to the longstanding bickering within the party.

Magdalene Nassolo, one of the prominent NRM mobilisers says that the late Nakasirye worked for all people regardless of their party, tribe and religion which is why they want her legacy to continue in the next parliament.

According to Nassolo, she is still a staunch NRM supporter in spite of the decision she took to support Nantongo.

However, Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the incumbent candidate for Kyotera LC 5 clarified that he is free to support a candidate of his choice having lost the NRM flag during the primaries.

Minister Kasolo has called them defectors from the party since they chose to support the opposition. He adds that supporting the opposition is indiscipline but he has nothing to do for the rival faction.

He says that all NRM flag bearers will win election because they have canvassed for votes peacefully.

URN