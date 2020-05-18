Kyoga ferry services suspended as water submerges docking area

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several people plying across Lake Kyoga have this morning been left stranded at Namasale landing site as ferry operations have temporarily been suspended.

Ferry operations on MV Kyoga were cancelled due to high level of water that has submerged the docking area. The second ferry MV Kyoga 2 is also grounded because of mechanical problems.

Douglas Sebwendi, the Kyoga ferry master confirmed the temporary suspension of the ferry services and added that it could last at least a week.

He says the operation of MV Kyoga 2 depends on how fast the problem is fixed because it has a bigger capacity to move even when the water level is high at the docking area. .

The kyoga ferry operations had remained the only operational water transport in greater North after Masindi port ferry was also suspended due an increase in water level that submerged the ferry docking area.

Charles Bogere, the Masindi Ferry Master says the water level is too high despite measures which were put in place to ease landing.

Several people from the Northern districts use the ferry to connect to Nakasongola, Luweero, Hoima, and Kampala.

Sam Olwa, a resident of Amolatar district who is stuck at Masindi port says the only option is to travel via Lira to Amolatar yet he has no other means of transport since public transport has been banned.

Early this month, the Amolatar Woman Member of Parliament Doreen Ruth Amule donated a motor boat to ease transport between Acii and Muchora villages. They were the most affected by the rising water levels in Amolatar District.

******

URN