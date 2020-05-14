Kyetume officials stop landlords from admitting new tenants

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Kyetume trading center in Mukono district have stopped landlords from admitting new tenants following the influx of commercial sex workers.

According to the authorities, commercial sex workers have been flocking the trading centers since government designated the inland container depot and bonded warehouse as a parking area for transit cargo trucks as part of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

The influx of commercial sex workers has prompted local authorities to stop landlords from admitting new tenants.

Juliet Talidda, the Kyetume LC I Chairperson notes that they have also resolved that where landlords insist on taking on new tenants, they shouldn’t admit more than two people in the same apartment.

She says that they have since identified and registered unoccupied rentals for easy monitoring.

The local leaders have so far identified 20 commercial workers from Wantoni and Katosi trading centers that have relocated to Kyetume trading center targeting the truckers.

Henry Lukomwa Muwambi, the LCI chairperson Namumira village which neighbors the depot says they have forced the workers to return to their previous residences.

Muwambi says local women fear getting close to the depot and their only fear is the new tenants who are targeting the truckers. Ambrose Mugasha, the Depot Manager has welcomed the intervention of the local authorities.

He say much as they don’t allow the truck drivers from exiting their gates, it is not wise for commercial sex workers to start renting close to the depot during this period.

Mukono inland container depot and bond warehouse can accommodate over 300 cargo trucks. According to Mugasha, they have been receiving about 50 trucks on average each day since the area was designated as a Covid-19 stop center for trucks.

Whenever it clocks 4pm all trucks destined for Kampala are diverted to the depot, about 4 kilometers away from Wantoni stage.

URN