Kyenjojo staff to undergo mental health examination

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven teachers and one clinical officer in Kyenjojo district are to undergo a mental health examination after presenting with signs of mental illness.

This came up in a meeting between Kyenjojo staff and Rwenzori Anti-Corruption Coalition- RAC where the District Education Officer, Gertrude Tibakanya revealed that she had received complaints from the public that some teachers were behaving strangely.

She said two of those affected are secondary teachers while five are in primary schools. Without disclosing their identities or schools, Tibakanya said the mental illness of the teachers is seasonal and they can teach well when they are fine.

“One of them is a female teacher who goes to class with a very big bag that has many things inside and starts teaching. She doesn’t beat people but when you see the things she does, she looks to be mentally disturbed,” Tibakanya explained.

Kyenjojo Principal Human Resource Officer, James Mugabe noted that he had also received a complaint about one of the clinical officers who seemed to have a mental problem.

Mugabe said he has since stopped him from carrying out his duties until a thorough test is done. He added that they are now going to get a psychiatrist from Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital to check the affected people so that they can get a way forward for them.

Kyenjojo District Health Officer – DHO, Charles Tusiime, explained there are many causes of mental illness and depression is one of them.

URN