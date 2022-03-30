Kyankwanzi man kills wife for alleged infidelity

Kyankwazi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyankwazi police are investigating the murder of 27-year-old Fransina Muhawimaana. She is suspected to have been killed by her husband Amon Nayebare at about 1:00am on Tuesday at their home in Kijubya village, Beira sub-county in Kyankwanzi district.

The Wamala Region Police Spokesperson Racheal Kawala, says that preliminary investigations show that the couple developed a misunderstanding at around 1:00 am after Nayebare suspected the deceased to be in possession of a simcard she was using to communicate with another man.

She explains that Nayebare, who was armed with a machete used it to hack Muhawimaana on the head breaking her skull and causing instant death. “Our officers responded to the scene upon receiving this information and documented the scene of the crime. The officers also obtained statements from the relevant witnesses. An exhibit of the killer weapon (panga) has been recovered and the deceased’s body examined,” she said in a statement.

She says that they also apprehended Nayebare to aid investigations. “We encourage the couples/victims of domestic violence to always report to relevant authorities like LCs and make use of our Child family and protection units located at all territorial police stations across the region,” Kawala said.

She noted that investigations are still ongoing into the matter. This is the second case of a woman to be killed in a similar manner on allegations of infidelity in just under 12 hours. On Tuesday morning, Buyende police detained Charles Tenywa, a resident of Bulangira zone in Gumpi sub-county for the brutal murder of his wife, Christine Namusobya, 30.

He reportedly chopped his wife into pieces using an axe, wrapped the pieces in a sack and hid it under their bed before alerting the police. Tenywa, who has since confessed to the crime, voluntarily handed over himself to Buyende central police station where he is detained awaiting prosecution.

“My wife used to leave home early in the pretext of clearing the farm before sunrise, only to meet up with her lover. On receiving information from locals, I lost control and killed her,” reads Tenywa’s statement in part.

*****

URN