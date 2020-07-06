Kyambogo University to demolish dilapidated structures

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyambogo University authorities are set to raze down old and dilapidated structures as they move to give the Banda institution based a face lift.

The university currently operates in buildings it took over from the Institute of Teacher Education-Kyambogo-ITEK, Uganda National Institute of Special Education-UNISE and Uganda Polytechnic Kyambogo (UPK).

However, most of the buildings are visibly in sorry state due to lack of routine maintenance.

“For God’s sake these structures give a bad impression. No one can believe that this even one of the most prestigious universities in Uganda. It looks less than a village primary school,” one of the residents by-passing the campus commented.

Kyambogo University Engineer, Patrick Kalule, agrees that the depleted structures give the university a bad image as compared to other public universities, which have since improved their infrastructure.

He blames their delayed improvement on the buildings on limited funding.

Kalule however notes that with the new physical development master plan of the university, they have identified structures that can be renovated and those that need to be razed down.

The university has also already embarked on major construction projects including upgrading several roads to standard bitumen paved surface, main university gate, drainage system and sports field.

Kalule says despite the fact that they were affected by the lock down; they resumed work immediately the president eased the restrictions.

He is optimistic that they might complete the works before the university reopens to the general public.

Kyambogo University first underwent major infrastructure development in 2016, more than a decade after it attained university status.

