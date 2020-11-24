Kyambogo University final year student tests positive for Covid-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Final year students at Kyambogo University are living in fear after one student tested positive for Covid-19.

The patient is a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Community Based Rehabilitation (CBR) course.

Last week, the student developed COVID-19 signs and she reported to the university medical center and was advised to go for a Covid-19 test at Makerere University, where she tested positive.

She is now receiving treatment at Namboole COVID-19 treatment facility. Two other students who have been staying with her in Northern Hall, a university hall of residence have been quarantined.

Students are currently doing the end of semester two exams which kicked off on 16th November and will end next month.

URN reporter observed that students have relaxed in adhering to Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

Patrick Labongo, a final year student says that they are urging the students to be cautious about the disease and follow the SOPs put in place.

Dr. Odette Niyisabwa Tumwesigye, the head of the department of community and disability studies says that they could not halt the examination exercises given the fact that they have limited time.

Dr Tumwesigye explains that it is impossible to trace the contacts of the patient since she has been mixing with many students.

This is the second COVID-19 case outbreak reported in the university. A few weeks back, the office of the dean of faculty of vocational studies was closed after one of the staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Last week, Professor Elli Katunguka Rwakishaya, the Kyambogo University Vice-Chancellor through a voice note warned students against violating the COVID-19 SOPs.

URN